Egerton Park CC revive promotion hopes with Kirby Muxloe win

Egerton Park CC resurrected their County League promotion hopes with a morale-boosting win against second-placed Kirby Muxloe on Saturday.

Having lost the toss again, the home side were asked to bowl and found it tough early on as Muxloe built a couple of big partnerships.

Rakiesh Seecharan was Park's wicket-taker in chief against Kirby Muxloe EMN-180814-105105002

Overseas player Rakesh Seecharan once again bowled well and picked up three important wickets, but the visitors, spearheaded by Tom Bradley-Smith’s 101 continued to pile on the runs and ended with a challenging score of 255-6.

Park got off to a flyer with Kemal Panchal and Richard Bailey hitting regular boundaries and giving their team the start they needed.

When Panchal lost his wicket, the in-form Tom Glover continued the boundary hitting and put Park in a great position.

Bailey hit another half-century before finally falling for 55.

But Glover (82 not out) made good partnerships with Stuart Rose (19), skipper Charlie Madden (29) and Seecharan (23) as the home side reached their target with three overs to spare; a top run chase which will have given them a massive confidence boost.

Egerton Park stay fifth in Division Two, but closed to within 25 points of the promotion places ahead of Saturday’s trip to Leicester Banks (1pm).

Matchball sponsor: Pera Business Park.

Kirby Muxloe: 255-6.

Bowling: N. Watchorn 8-1-52-0; T. Glover 10-0-63-1; R. Seecharan 12-1-48-3; K. Panchal 4-0-20-0; C. Madden 8-0-43-1; H. Newton 3-0-25-0.

Park: K. Panchal 21, R. Bailey 55, T. Glover 82*, S. Rose 19, C. Madden 29, R. Seecharan 23, Mold 13, Extras 4. Total: 256-5.