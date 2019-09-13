Egerton Park CC install life-saving equipment

Have your say

Egerton Park Cricket Club have installed lifesaving equipment thanks to the Community Heartbeat Trust and the Club Cricket Charity.

The Melton club received a defibrillator from the Community Heartbeat Trust, with the help of the charity.

Park chairman Geoff Goodson said: “At Egerton Park CC, we have become aware that heart attacks can strike almost anyone at any time.

“Young cricketers and their older supporters might need the immediate application of a defibrillator to survive.

“I heard the Club Cricket Charity were providing funds to support the installation of them in cricket clubs through the Community Heartbeat Trust.”

Following a successful application, Geoff approached the Leicestershire and Rutland County Cricket League who provided a further grant.

After installing the defibrillator, Martin Fagan, national secretary of the Community Heartbeat Trust, gave members of the club a training session on its use and the need to combine this with CPR.

Geoff added: “I’d like to thank the Cricket Club Charity, the county league and the Trust, particularly Martin, and urge all sports clubs to consider installing a defibrillator, as they do save lives.”