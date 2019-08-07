Egerton Park CC: Firsts slip, but Second XI close on leaders

Egerton Park CC missed the chance to move into the second promotion place in Division Two as they slipped to defeat at struggling Countesthorpe.

With Thorpe dismantling second-placed Kirby Muxloe, Park had the chance to make it an all-Melton top two, but slumped to a five-wicket defeat.

Tom Glover top-scored for Park as they batted first and were bowled out for 181, with Toon taking 4 for 50.

And Anthony’s 67 paved the way in reply for second-bottom Countesthorpe as they reached the target with five wickets to spare.

Park stay in third despite the setback, and within seven points of new second-placed side Loughborough Town.

But Saturday’s results have further tightened up the top half of the table with just 10 points separating second place and Kirby Muxloe in sixth.

But Egerton Park Second XI provided some consolation for the club as they moved into second place in Division Seven East after holding on to win a tight low-scoring contest.

Hosting Illston Abbey, Park skittled the visitors for just 111 despite a half-century from Kashif (52).

Jacob Bates maintained his fine form with 53 in reply, but the home side has a few anxious moments before reaching their target with eight wickets down.

The win moves them into second place, and within 11 points of leaders Queniborough Second XI who suffered a surprise defeat at struggling Uppingham.

On Saturday, Park First XI host Ashby Hastings, who lie just a place and two points behind, while the Seconds visit Lutterworth Third XI looking for their 10th win of the campaign.