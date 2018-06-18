Egerton Park CC - Firsts fall to Banks, but Seconds step up again

Egerton Park stayed second in County League Division Two despite suffering their second defeat of the season on Saturday.

The home side were asked to field after losing the toss, but they got off to a good start with Jason Creed and Nick Watchorn bowling very well and both picking up an early wicket.

But good partnerships from Banks made it hard for the home side, with several drop catches not helping Park’s efforts to get a foothold in the game.

Rakesh Seecharan and Charlie Madden came into the attack and restricted the run rate, but further good batting saw the visitors reach a respectable 209-8 from their 45 overs.

In-form batsmen Richard Bailey and Alex Barber opened up for Park in reply and found it hard early on.

Bailey was first to fall as a lack of partnerships up top cost the home side dearly and stopped them getting the chase up and running.

Mold batted well and Barber produced a gritty innings, but regular wickets kept on falling as Banks bowled them out for just 131.

Park will look to bounce back from their second defeat of the season on Saturday when they travel to Ibstock (1pm start).

Matchball sponsors: Pera Business Park.

Leicester Banks: 209-8.

Bowling: N. Watchorn 9-1-39-1; J. Creed 12-2-40-2; R. Seecharan 12-2-55-3; C. Madden 10-1-43-1; C. Beeken 2-0-23-0.

Park: R. Bailey 18, A. Barber 20, K. Panchal 8, S. Rose 20, C. Madden 0, Mold 17, R. Seecharan 19, J. Creed 0, C. Beeken 2, King 0*, N. Watchorn 0, Extras 27. Total: 131.

* Egerton Park Second XI continued from their previous week’s victory with another fine run chase, led again from the front by the in-form Simons.

Bowling first , Woolcock stuck early, but poor fielding and wayward bowling let Cosby build a strong total.

A quality catch from Wade and good work at the death from Barnard and Harris helped keep the score at tea down to 181.

Pedlar and Simons again started well before Pedlar fell for an aggressive 17.

Harris (20) and Simons built a good partnership before Tyler’s fitness again let him down, leaving Burdett to smash a quick 24.

All the time Simons continued to accumulate runs, and with the help of Haffenden, saw Park home, Simons for the second week running carrying his bat with 77 not out.

Cosby: 181-8.

Bowling: Woolcock 6-1-19-1; Dover-Jaques 8-2-30-0; Jeary 2-0-14-0; Wade 9-1-32-0; Simons 7-1-34-0; Harris 7-0-23-3; Barnard 6-0-17-3.

Park: Pedlar 17, Simons 77*, Harris 20, Tyler 4 retired hurt, Burdett 23, Haffenden 14*, Extras 27. Total: 182-3.