Egerton Park CC edge Thorpe Arnold CC in Melton derby epic

Ball dominated bat as Egerton Park CC edged out Division Two leaders Thorpe Arnold in their County League derby on Saturday.

In ideal bowling conditions after a week’s worth of rain, Park skipper Charlie Madden won a crucial toss and put Thorpe into bat on a pitch which looked okay despite the weather.

All hope looked lost for the visitors as they were bowled out for just 50, but the Park batsmen found life equally difficult, with Pepperdine taking six wickets, before the hosts sneaked home by two wickets.

Park looked to take early wickets, but captain Rich Randall and Mark Carnell weathered the early storm to reach 12 without loss.

Trying to be positive, Carnell was brilliantly stumped by keeper Matt King.

Opening bowlers Watchorn and Tom Glover began to find their rhythm.

Watchorn dismissed Randall for two before the openign bowlers removed Starkey, Clarke and Perry all for ducks.

Thorpe tried to counter-attack, but wickets kept tumbling and at 28-7, they were staring down the barrel.

Some big blows at the end of the innings were just enough to see Thorpe reach 50 all out - the third time that Thorpe had failed to reach three figures in the last five meetings between the sides.

Watchorn and Glover both took five wickets in an excellent display of bowling.

Chasing what looked to be a poor total, Park reached 10 without loss when Pepperdine found the edge and removed Bailey.

Madden came to the crease and tried to take the attack to Myles Hickman and Pepperdine, but he was well caught at slip going for an expansive drive.

Panchal continued to be busy at the crease and when he was out LBW, Park were 32-3 and well on their way to a comfortable win.

But then the Thorpe opening bowlers found their rhythm and ran through Park’s middle order with some skilful and pacy bowling.

All of a sudden, Park were 36-7 and a huge upset looked on the cards.

Glover was still at the crease and along with experienced Yorkshireman King started ticking off the runs.

The wicketkeeper was brilliantly caught at skip with eight still needed and Thorpe again smelled blood.

Glover decided it was time to end the game, adding a two then a four over mid-wicket before hitting the winning runs through the covers to seal a fourth victory in 5 games over Thorpe in another low-scoring classic.

Pepperdine finished with 6 for 25 for Thorpe in an outstanding display of bowling.

Park’s third win in four matches lifted them from third-bottom to sixth, just 15 points outside the top two, while Thorpe, who have lost two of their last three since starting the season with six straight wins, remain 12 points clear at the top.

Matchball sponsor: Pera Business Park.

Thorpe: Randall 2, Carnell 9, Starkey 0, Clarke 0, Perry 0, Pollard 7, Hickman 4, Hirst 2, Pepperdine 8, Postle 1, Pegg 7, Extras 10. Total: 50.

Bowling: Watchorn 10.5-1-35-5; Glover 9-4-12-5; Newton 1-0-3-0.

Egerton Park: Bailey 2, Panchal 9, Madden 6, Glover 23*, Rose 2, Mold 0, Barber 0, Taliti 2, King 4, Newton 0*, Extras 3. Total: 51-8.

Bowling: Hickman 9-1-25-2; Pepperdine 8.5-1-25-6.