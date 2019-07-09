Egerton Park CC ease to bounce-back win at Houghton

Egerton Park bounced back and put themselves back within sight of the promotion places after a convincing run chase at Houghton and Thurnby on Saturday.

Having lost at home to rivals Kirby Muxloe seven days earlier, Park eased to an eight-wicket win which left them fifth and within 19 points of second-placed Kirby.

Rain delayed the start, reducing the game to 30 overs per side, and Charlie Madden won the toss and sent Houghton in to bat.

Park got off to a dream start, removing both openers in the first over, as Watchorn trapped Bennett LBW for two before a calm piece of work by Mold removed Lineham without facing.

Park’s early good work nearly came undone with a wayward second over from Talati which went for 12 which got Houghton up and running.

The reliable Panchal came into the attack and his busy, probing bowling set about dismantling the middle order.

He and Watchorn combined to leave the hosts 53-6 and in deep trouble before a late rally from the tail took Houghton to a below-par 124.

Premier spinner Charlie Madden was unlucky to finish with just the one wicket, while talisman Tom Glover added a new string to his bow, bowling spitting off spinners to finish with superb figures of 3 for 7.

In reply, a nightmare start saw Park find themselves 2-2 and under pressure with Bailey and Glover failing to score.

This brought heavy hitters Stuart Rose and Madden together at the crease, and after battling through some tough bowling, they began to unleash.

Madden launched the opening bowler Patel into the sightscreen for a brutal six, and Rose then started to find the boundaries with ease.

Rolling back the years and batting like a decade before in his 2009 prime, Rose (52 not out) smashed his way to a second unbeaten half-century in three games.

Park eased over the line with eight overs remaining, with skipper Madden finishing one short of a well-deserved 50.

Houghton: 124.

Bowling: Watchorn 8-3-20-2; Talati 1-0-12-0; Panchal 8-1-27-3; Madden 7-1-26-1; Wade 3-0-20-0; Glover 2.2-0-7-3.

Egerton Park: Bailey 0, Rose 52*, Glover 0, Madden 49*, Extras 26. Total: 127-2.