Egerton Park CC close on leaders as promotion rivals seen off

Have your say

Egerton Park got their County League challenge back on track with an excellent win against promotion rivals Houghton and Thurnby on Saturday.

The 15-run victory kept Park second in Division Two and closed to within 31 points of leaders Hinckley Amateur who suffered their first defeat of season at home to Ibstock.

The hosts got off to a steady start, but found themselves 26-2 after 10 overs.

An excellent partnership between Tom Glover (47) and Panchal (40) put Park into a great position and looking for a big total.

Wickets soon fell, however, and the Melton side slipped to a precarious 145-6, but another good partnership between overseas player Rakesh Seecharan (57 not out) and Henry Newton (17) helped them put 215-6 on the board.

A similar start saw the visitors lose an early wicket, but then put a partnership together.

Nick Watchorn bowled a very good spell and earned the prize wicket of Khunti.

Seecharan and Charlie Madden bowled good spells to restrict the visitors’ scoring, and they fell 15 runs short on 200-9 as Park recovered from back-to-back defeats with their sixth win of the season.

Broomleys are the visitors to the Park this Saturday (1pm start).

Matchball sponsor: Pera Business Park.

Park: R. Bailey 13, A. Barber 1, T. Glover 47, K. Panchal 40, S. Rose 6, C. Madden 9, R. Seecharan 57*, H. Newton 17*, Extras 35. Total: 215-6.

Houghton: 200-9.

Bowling: N. Watchorn 12-2-32-1; T. Glover 6-1-29-1; H. Newton 6-0-39-0; R. Seecharan 11-0-54-3; C. Madden 10-0-42-2.

* Park Second XI’s winning run came to an end away at second-placed Whetstone on Saturday.

Choosing to bat first, Pedlar and Simons again set the tone of the innings with an opening stand of 97 before Pedlar went for 37.

A quickfire 20 from Burdett, and 35 from Bates helped keep the momentum going.

But as Simons (58) and Woolcock departed it was left to Tyler (42) to smash Park over the 200 barrier, the visitors finishing on 221-7.

Woolcock’s early breakthrough gave Park hope, but a weakened bowling attack couldn’t prevent Whetstone chasing down the total, despite wickets from Simons, Tyler, Burdett and Lovegrove.

Park: Pedlar 37, Simons 58, Bates 35, Woolcock 0, Burdett 20, Tyler 42, Carnell 3, J. Burdett 0, Extras 26. Total: 221-7.

Whetstone: 223-5.

Bowling: Woolcock 6-0-52-1; Simons 10-2-46-1; Tyler 11-0-52-1; Lovegrove 2-0-23-1; Clay 5-0-19-0; Burdett 3-0-14-1.