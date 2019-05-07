Egerton Park batsmen fall short in County League chases

Looking for back-to-back wins in Division Two, and with plenty of wet weather around, Egerton Park skipper Madden put Houghton in to bat first.

The Houghton openers weathered the storm well, surviving three rain breaks to get to 115 without loss off 25 overs, despite only hitting their first boundary in the 19th over.

Park captain Charlie Madden was pick of the attack with four quick wickets EMN-190705-162028002

Madden brought himself and Henry Newton on to bowl and carnage ensued.

Newton immediately picked up two wickets and along with Madden, ripped through the middle order.

After Glover came back to mop up the tail, Houghton had lost 10 wickets for 79 runs to finish 194 all out.

But in reply, Park got off to a nightmare start.

With the rain adding a bit of spice to the pitch, the busy Panchal, Glover, heavy-hitting Rose and Madden were all soon back in the pavilion, leaving Park reeling at 29-4.

Bailey and Barber dragged the score back with a battling partnership, but it wasn’t enough as Park fell to 136 all out for their second loss from their opening three games.

Houghton: 194.

Bowling: Watchorn 9-0-36-0; Glover 9.5-1-19-3; Taliti 7-1-35-0; Madden 10-0-54-4; Newton 6-0–44-2.

Egerton Park: Bailey 30, Panchal 0, Glover 13, Madden 2, Rose 1, Barber 36, Mold 5, Taliti 0, King 1, Watchorn 8, Newton 10, Extras 30. Total: 136.

* A Jekyll and Hyde performance from Egerton Park’s Second XI saw them lose on another bitterly cold day at Uppingham.

Park’s bowling and fielding was first-class as skipper Tyler lead the way with an outstanding one-handed catch to remove Scott.

Three more top-quality catches followed from Pedlar, Wade and Dover-Jaques, backed up by tight bowling from Beeken, Harris and Orridge as Uppingham were restricted to 107-9 at tea.

Unfortunately Park’s batting left a lot to be desired as wickets fell regularly.

Only Tyler showed any backbone with a solid 29 not out, but when Dover-Jaques was adjudged LBW there was nobody left to see Park home, all out for 86.

Uppingham: 107-9.

Bowling: Beeken 7-2-19-1; Dover-Jaques 8-1-16-3; Orridge 7-0-20-0; Wade 10-0-39-3; Harris 6-1-9-2.

Park: Bates 3, Pedlar 10, Carnell 0, Beeken 9, Hosskinson 10, Tyler 29*, Harris 0, Haffenden 9, Orridge 7, Wade 2, Dover-Jaques 0, Extras 7. Total: 86.