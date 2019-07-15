Egerton Park 2s close on leaders Queniborough with SPA win

Egerton Park Second XI made it four County League wins in a row as they eased to victory at SPA on Saturday.

The result lifted Park up to second in Division Seven East, just 12 points behind leaders Queniborough Second XI.

Bowling first, Dover-Jaques was soon among the wickets, finishing with 3 for 29, and was well-supported by Jeary (3 for 39).

Two wickets from Akaranitage and one from the returning Wells saw SPA bowled out for 154.

A special mention was also made of the outstanding fielding and two wonder catches from fielding coach Elliss.

After tea, Park started their reply nervously with pinch hitters Anderson and Carnell both falling quickly, followed by Pedlar and Akaranitage.

But an outstanding knock of 64 not out on his return from Wells, and 25 not out from the ever-reliable skipper Tyler saw the visitors reach their required total with 12 overs and six wickets to spare.