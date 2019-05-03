Dry course produces impressive scores

Have your say

A large field of golfers took to the course for the prestigious Gerry Davies Trophy at Melton Golf Club.

It is a pairs competition where all the entrance money is donated to Cancer Research and the twos sweep is the only prizemoney given out.

On a very warm day, good golf was the name of the day for many, especially for eventual trophy winners Mick Pollard and Nick Baines, who finished with an excellent 45 points.

The only twos were shared by Ben Turner and Phil Millward.

n The Sunday individual stableford was played with the course again in excellent condition and the ball running well.

The top three all came in with the fine score of 39 points and had to be separated by a countback.

Jamie Orton took the win from runner-up Rob Allen, with Ollie Dulley in third.

The twos sweep was shared between Sam Pollard and Ollie Dulley.

n Melton seniors hosted Norwood Park in a competitive, but friendly fixture which always serves up a close result.

Melton were led out by team captain Dick Chapman and John Bourne who gave the hosts the perfect start with a very good 7 and 5 win.

Norwood took the next two to put the heat back on Melton, but Ken Longbottom and Bob Luke won 5 and 4 to square the match.

The visitors restored their lead before Melton took the last three games through Richard Haines and Bob Purkis (2 and 1), David Bentley and Nick McDonald (5 and 4), and Pat Lee with Julian Kisiel (4 and 2) for a 5-3 match win.

n Twenty two ladies contested the annual Hi-Lo Trophy last Wednesday.

Higher and lower handicap players were paired up and played a Greensomes format, with a percentage of handicap allowances calculated for each pair.

The course was very dry and beginning to play like a midsummer course due to the lack of rain, which allowed some great scoring from the pairs who took advantage of the dry conditions.

In first place, with an excellent nett 69.2, were Sue Hitchman and Cheryl Osborne.

Chris Cook and Bettyne Norton, with a nett 70.4, finished in second place and in third place were Karen Middleton and Pat Barnes, nett 71.4.

n Playing conditions could not have been more different the following day for a ladies’ match.

Belton Park arrived in good time but, after a welcome hot drink, the tee time was delayed due to a torrential downpour.

The four pairings eventually managed to get out and it was mutually agreed to play only nine holes.

The match ended in the home side’s favour, with Melton Ladies claiming a three-one win.

Winning pairings for Melton were team captain Jackie Fisher and Liz Snow, 4 up, and Sue Millward and Cheryl Osborne, 1 up.