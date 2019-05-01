Double centurion on the losing side

A brilliant 200 not out from Barkby United Cricket Club’s new overseas player Shaun Sinclair, which included 15 sixes and 15 fours, was not enough to save Barkby from an another defeat.

The visitors were invitedto bat first after losing the toss.

Losing Funnell without a run on the board, Troop and Tew then took the score to 40-1, before the former was bowled for 13 and one run later Flowers was dismissed.

Tew (61) and Sinclair then put on 135 for the fourth wicket, and Sinclair continued to attack the bowling in an unbroken stand of 145 with Ben Silver (35no) as Barkby’s innings closed on 321 for 4.

Despite the formidable total, Barrow always looked in control and reached their target with seven wickets in hand, Nightingale scoring an undefeated 118 and Kara 80.