Depleted Thorpe Arnold CC collapse to first defeat

Thorpe Arnold will hope for reinforcements this weekend after suffering their first County League loss of the season on Saturday.

The old problem of unavailability returned for the Division Two leaders who were without several first-teamer for the trip to perennially strong Kirby Muxloe.

Bowling first, and with Pepperdine away, Thorpe knew they had to make sure of taking their chances when they came, but dropped catches proved costly.

Two Kirby batsmen were given an extra lifeline and went on to make 98 and 52 as the home side reached 240-4 from their 45 overs.

In reply skipper Rich Randall (26), Clark (36) and Pollard (28) were the only contributions as Thorpe were bowled out for 139.

It was a game to forget, and with second-placed Billesdon heading to town on Saturday, Thorpe will hope to have more players to pick from to get back on the winning trail.

* Thorpe’s Second XI also slipped to just their second setback this year at home to Oakham on Saturday.

With a threadbare squad to pick from, it was always going to be tough for Thorpe who won the toss and batted.

A constant stream of wickets fell, with only Carnell (40) and Sibun (21) making any notable scores as the home side were bowled out for 93, with five ducks on the scorecard.

Oakham faced some decent bowling from Hirst and Lane early on, but the small total was never going to be enough, and Oakham reached their target in the 27th over.

An excellent effort from everyone involved despite the defeat which dropped them from third to fifth ahead of their trip to Market Harborough Seconds on Saturday.