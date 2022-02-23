Rockets retain Root as well as England and Afghani stars ahead of The Hundred
Men's and women's sides announce retained lists
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 3:52 pm
The countdown to The Hundred is on as the first players signed up for this year’s competition have been revealed.
Yesterday’s deadline day saw all eight men’s and women’s teams reveal which players from last year’s inaugural competition they are keeping hold of for 2022.
England duo Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt are sticking with Rockets alongside England teammate Sarah Glenn while, the men’s side have retained England Test captain Joe Root, Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan and Dawid Malan.