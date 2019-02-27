Cricket: Tim Munton recalls unique treble with Pat Murphy for St Mary’s Church fundraiser

Have your say

There will be some fascinating and funny anecdotes when one of Melton’s most successful cricketing sons hosts a gala dinner in April.

Former Egerton Park, Warwickshire and England bowler Tim Munton will talk through his career with BBC Radio 5 Live cricket and football broadcaster Pat Murphy as part of the fundraising evening.

Tim Munton at a fundraising match at Egerton Park for Prostate Cancer in 2011, with Jonathan Agnew (right), Geoff Goodson and Vic Heppenstall EMN-190226-180020002

It is a poignant date, marking the 25th anniversary of Warwickshire’s unique treble-winning season of which the Melton cricketer played a pivotal role.

He racked up 81 wickets that summer to earn one of his three Player of the Year awards that season.

Tim’s exploits with the Bears in 1994 also saw him named one of Wisden’s five Cricketers of the Year, and he remains a legendary figure among Warwickshire supporters.

The evening takes place in the atmospheric surroundings of St Mary’s Church on Friday, April 5 (doors 7pm for 7.30pm) and will be held to boost the Melton church’s coffers.

Tickets, which will include a three-course meal, cost £45, or £400 for a table of 10.

To book, call the Samworth Centre on (01664) 503530 or email Ian Neale at ianneale@talktalk.net