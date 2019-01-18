Cricket: Egerton Park open at Billesdon, Thorpe Arnold host Broomley

With winter nets already under way for many of our cricket clubs, the Leicestershire County League fixtures have been released.

The league gets under way on Saturday, April 20, with Barkby United and Syston Town beginning their campaigns in the Premier at Sileby and at home to Kegworth, respectively.

Rakesh Seecharan put Park in command against Billesdon last season with four wickets EMN-190117-165311002

Egerton Park missed out on promotion to Division One by virtue of games won last season after finishing level on points with second-placed Hinckley and open at Billesdon.

Thorpe Arnold also fell just short, finishing a place below Park, and they start their campaign at home to Broomleys.

Park host the first derby match between the sides on June 15, with the reverse fixture at Thorpe on August 17.

Melton Mowbray, meanwhile, will look to build on last season’s mid-table finish in Division Three when they get under way at Barwell.

The second teams of Syston and Barkby also feature in Division Three, while Queniborough will hope to go one better after finishing second in Division Four East last time out.

Last season’s Division Six East champions Thorpe Arnold Second XI begin life after promotion at Asian Sports, and Egerton Park Seconds start their Division Seven East campaign at home to Billesdon’s second string.

Melton Mowbray’s second team begin a few weeks later in Division Nine East, on May 4, against Bitteswell.

Sunday league cricket returns on May 5 when the curtain goes up on Grantham and Melton Association season.