County League: Tew smashes third century in stunning Melton Mowbray CC chase

Have your say

Young Melton Mowbray CC batsman Jamie Tew maintained his brilliant form with the bat by helping his side chase down a mammoth total on Saturday.

Tew, who plays age group cricket for Leicestershire, hit an unbeaten 173 to help the Second XI to a remarkable five-wicket win with five overs to spare against Bitteswell.

The chase, which concluded in the dusk light late into Saturday evening, received significant support from Trish Panchal’s maiden century.

On another baking hot day, Bitteswell won the toss at the All England Sports Ground and elected to bat first in the County league Division Nine match.

Melton started fielding with only nine players while two were delayed until midway through the innings.

But the home side started well, taking two quick wickets as Jim Eccles (12-3-33-2) bowled one of the opening batsman, and Harvey Stokes bowled the veteran England over-70s player Ogden.

The setbacks brought Faheem Ayub to the crease who took apart the Melton bowling, hitting 119 off about 50 balls with 12 huge sixes.

He shared an excellent partnership with opener Downing (65) as Bitteswell looked set to post well over 400.

But when Faheem was caught at cow corner by Stokes, off the bowling of Panchal, Melton gradually got back into the match.

The hosts took regular wickets as Bitteswell finished on 350-9 off their 45 overs.

In reply, Melton lost opener Greg Richardson to a low catch at mid-on for a duck.

Jamie Culy (17) and Panchal put on 51 for the second wicket and when Culy fell to a catch at backward square leg this brought Tew to the crease.

Melton were suddenly back on the front foot as the pair put on 213 in 22 overs before Panchal finally fell for a fine 121.

With Melton still needing 80, Tew remained at the crease, hitting his highest score of 173 not out, and his third hundred of the season, in partnerships of 61 with Jim Eccles (14), and 21 with Krishan Panchal as Melton cruised home.

More than 700 runs had been racked up off 85.2 overs as the game overran, finishing at 8.45pm.

Bitteswell: 350-9.

Bowling: J. Eccles 12-3-33-2; K. Mistry 7-0-55-2; H. Stokes 9-1-66-3; M. Whitfield 3-0-30-0; T. Panchal 7-0-58-1; J. Culy 3-0-57-0; S. Thorpe 4-0-35-1.

Melton: J. Culy 17, G. Richardson 0, T. Panchal 121, J. Tew 173* J. Eccles 14, K. Panchal 2*, Extras 26. Total: 353-4.