County League round-up: Thorpe Arnold CC on the up after perfect June

Thorpe Arnold CC completed a perfect June as both their County League sides made it four wins out of four last month.

The First XI went into the first summer month winless and rooted to the bottom of Division Two, but Saturday’s fourth straight win, at Newbold Verdon, propelled them up to seventh – and within 30 points of third place.

Newbold won the toss and batted first, but the decision did not pay off as they were bowled out for 186.

Myles Hickman once more did the damage, removing both openers on his way to figures of 3 for 47.

There were also two wickets apiece for Chris Waldron and Kingsley Miller allied to good fielding, with two run-outs.

In reply, Thorpe lost Charlie Read and Richard Garner cheaply, but after Miller had opened with a solid 32, half-centuries from Sam Pollard (50) and Hickman (51 not out) eased the visitors to their target with five wickets in hand and 11 overs to spare.

* Thorpe Seconds went 37 points clear at the top of Division Six East as they brushed aside Electricity Sports.

Alex Renwick hit 51 in a good opening stand with Mark Carnell (46), while Chris Moule added useful late runs with an unbeaten 40 as the hosts set Sports 208-6 to chase.

In reply, the visitors had no answer to Kane Williams who removed both openers for single figures before dismantling the middle order, finishing with sensational figures of 7 for 31 from 9.2 overs.

Sports were bowled out for 56 in just 18 overs as Thorpe moved a commanding 59 points clear of third-placed Kibworth.

* Syston Town kept their Premier Division challenge on the boil with a superb win against overnight leaders Barrow Town.

Ram Ghuman (111) and Charles Wootton (54) put on 130 for the second wicket as the hosts made 231-5 from their 50 overs.

Then it was over to Vibhu Yadav (6 for 39) who single-handedly reduced the visitors to 67-6.

Barrow could not recover and Mo Pardesi mopped up the tail to bowl them out for 148.

Syston stayed in fifth, but moved within 16 points of new leaders Lutterworth in a tightly-packed top half.

* Melton Mowbray’s inconsistent form continued with a 183-run defeat at Division Three leaders Ashby Hastings.

Hastings racked up an imposing 305-4 from their 45 overs before Buckthorp (5 for 16) skittled the visitors for 122 inside 23 overs.

The defeat dropped them to sixth, leapfrogged by Barkby Seconds.