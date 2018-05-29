County League round-up: No home comforts for Melton Mowbray and Thorpe Arnold

Melton Mowbray lost ground on the top three in Division Three when they suffered a four-wicket home defeat to Shree Sanatan at the All England.

The home side were bowled out for 179 in 42 overs which Shree chased down with five overs in hand. Melton remain fourth after their second loss of the season.

Pete Humphries just makes his ground as Melton Mowbray are bowled out for 179 EMN-180529-103435002

Barkby United Seconds moved within two points of Melton in sixth with a comfortable win at Narborough, posting 180-8 before bowling the hosts out for 106.

Thorpe Arnold remained rooted to the bottom of Division One despite a man-of-the-match performance from Myles Hickman.

The all-rounder opened the bowling and took sensational figures of 7 for 31 from 12 overs to help bowl out leaders Hinckley Amateur for 181.

The hosts would have been chasing a much lower target had it not been for a 130-run fourth-wicket stand between Ed Proctor (78) and Alan York (47).

And as they did against Egerton Park the previous Saturday, the Hinckley attack bowled tightly to leave Thorpe’s chase just short on 169-5 despite Hickman’s knock of 70, and 39 from Charlie Read.

Half-centuries from opener Imran Patel (63) and Ram Ghuman (56 not out) helped Syston Town chase down their target of 217 at home to Loughborough Town.

The excellent six-wicket win moved Syston above their visitors and up to second in the Premier Division.