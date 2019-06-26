County League round-up: Melton CC sides stay top

Melton Mowbray stayed top of Division Three despite a heavy defeat down the road at Barkby on Saturday.

Barkby’s Second XI batted first and chalked up a competitive 208-6 from their 45 overs, largely thanks to Conor Percy’s unbeaten 86.

Melton’s batting has been prolific of late, but their reply never really got going and they were bowled out for 126.

Mowbray, who host Maher Stars on Saturday, stayed 12 points clear of second-placed Shree Sanatan, while Barkby are now just five points further adrift in third place.

Thorpe Arnold lost further ground in Division Five with a second straight defeat, at Bharat Sports, but Egerton Park’s second string stoked their promotion hopes in Division Seven East with a nerve-jangling win at home to Shree Sanatan Thirds.

They bowled out the hosts for 145, but had problems of their own in reply before getting home by two wickets in the 40th over.

The win lifted them to fourth place, just 12 points behind leaders Queniborough Second XI who beat University of Leicester Staff by four wickets.

Melton Mowbray Second XI maintained their slender six-point lead in Division Nine East after returning to winning ways at home to Houghton and Thurnby Third XI.

Archir Crooper returned impressive figures of 4 for 12 to bowls out the visitors for just 102 to set up an eventual eight-wicket win.