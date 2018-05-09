County League: Melton Seconds off to a flyer against Wakerley

Have your say

Melton Mowbray Second XI started their County League season with an emphatic victory against Wakerley and Barrowden on Saturday.

The hosts won the toss and put Wakerley into bat knowing any life in the wicket would be in the first innings.

Melton opened the bowling with Jim Eccles (5 for 40) and Jamie Tew (2 for 27) who put the visitors under immediate pressure.

Eccles swung the ball both ways and tore through the top order, with only captain and opener Chris White (77) showing any resistance.

The next highest score in the visitors’ innings was six as Trish Panchel (2 for 27) chipped in to dismiss Wakerley for 109 in the 33rd over.

In reply, Chris Smith (2 for 13) took a couple of quick wickets.

Opener James Culy (14) saw off the new ball bowlers, but was out to the change bowlers, bringing Jamie Tew to the wicket.

He hit a quickfire unbeaten 61, including five sixes and six fours, alongside Trish Panchel (19 not out) as Melton secured an easy win in the 20th over.

On Saturday, Melton travel to Bitteswell for a 1pm start.