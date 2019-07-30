County League: Melton Mowbray CC Seconds return to top spot

While the wet weekend wiped out most of the County League programme, Melton Mowbray CC Seconds were not to be denied as they shot back to the top.

In a match reduced to 32 overs per side, Melton thrashed Langtons Third XI by eight wickets on Saturday to regain top spot in Division Nine East.

On a drizzly and overcast day at the All England Sports Ground, Melton won the toss and elected to bowl first after a delayed start.

Melton’s opening bowlers immediately troubled the visiting batsman.

Matt Wright found the edge several times, but was unfortunate to see three dropped catches off his bowling.

At the other end, Liam Tew bowled a miserly spell, going for three runs off five overs and taking two wickets, including one off his first ball.

Langtons never got going, losing regular wickets, as Karl and Jamie Tew and Hugo Gibbs also struck, with Gibbs the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 13 as the visitors were quickly skittled out for 73 in only 24 overs.

In reply, Stuart Mullard continued his excellent form with another unbeaten 41.

Opening partner James Culy was bowled for 13 as the first wicket put on a quick 30-run stand.

Melton reached their target off a mere 14 overs, despite losing Callum Hull lbw, with Mark Mabbott hitting a six to complete the chase.

With leaders Ketton Sports unable to begin their match with Wakerley, Melton leapfrogged above them and sit six points ahead with five games left to play.

They make the short trip to Ashby Folville on Saturday to take on Ashby Carington for a 1pm start.

Melton’s First XI saw their local derby at Syston Town Seconds abandoned by the rain, but with no other games completed, they retain a healthy 42-point lead at the top of Division Three.

They next entertain Newbold Verdon on Saturday (1pm).