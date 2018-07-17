County League: Flowers and Silver lay platform for crucial Premier Division win

Have your say

Barkby United got the vital County League win they needed as they headed to the Premier Division’s bottom club Market Harborough on Saturday.

The visitors won the toss and chose to bat, but with only seven on the board, Tew was bowled by Bott for six.

Botting and Hollis took the score to 43 before Hollis was caught for six, but Flowers and Botting put on 42 for the third wicket until Botting was caught for 45.

Percy was adjudged LBW for 24 to leave Barkby’s innings at the crossroads on 121-4.

But Silver and Flowers put on a decisive fifth-wicket stand of 114 which was finally broken when Flowers was bowled by Sadd for 72.

Silver followed seven runs later when he was caught for 60 before Gilbert and Morris added quick runs, with Morris bowled by Sadd for 21.

Gilbert and Johnson took the Barkby score to 284-7 from their 50 overs.

Market Harborough had a disastrous start to their reply when Botting bowled Singh with the first ball of the innings.

Buchard and Howard added 70 for the second wicket, but when Hollis came into the attack he had Buchard (39) caught by Smith who then ran out Hoskin to leave the hosts 76-4.

Smith then came on and bowled Sadd (84-5), while Gilbert was introduced and bowled Howard (30) with his first ball.

Harborough’s innings then collapsed as spinner Sharp took four wickets and Hollis took another as the home side were bowled out well short for 135.

On Saturday, Barkby are at home to top-of-the-table Leicester Ivanhoe (12.30pm start).

Barkby: D. Tew 6, L. Botting 45, B. Hollis 6, S. Flowers 72, C. Percy 24, B. Silver 60, A. Morris 21, C. Gilbert 17*, J. Johnson 4*, Extras 29. Total: 284-7.

Market Harborough: 135.

Bowling: L. Botting 8-0-24-1; J. Johnson 4-1-15-0; C. Sharp 7-1-39-4; C. Smith 5-1-13-1; B. Hollis 5.4-0-23-2; C. Gilbert 3-0-20-1.