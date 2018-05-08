County League: Egerton Park sweep Broomleys aside

Egerton Park CC First XI made the perfect start to their 2018 campaign with a solid County League win against Broomleys on Saturday.

The partnership between Panchal and Bailey got the visitors off to good start, with both looking comfortable in the first Division Two outing of the season.

Wickets soon fell, though, bringing the destructive Stuart Rose (66) to the crease who smashed the ball to all areas of the ground.

Charlie Madden then came in to add support, but when he lost his wicket, a massive collapse saw Park slip from 148-3 to 150-8.

Valuable late runs saw the homes side get up to a respectable total of 171 all out.

Opening bowlers Tom Glover and Nick Watchorn bowled good lines early on as Broomleys replied, but they found wickets hard to come by.

First change Henry Newton picked up his first wicket of the season, and Panchal bowled a brilliant 12-over spell before Madden (6 for 28) ripped through the middle order.

Two great catches from Beeken, and one from Barber helped the hosts along the way, leaving Glover to mop up the tail and give Park a much-deserved 27-run win.

On Saturday, they travel to local rivals Thorpe Arnold for the opening derby of the season (1pm start).

Matchball sponsor: Pera Business Park.

Park: Panchal 30, Bailey 11, Glover 1, Rose 66, Madden 29, Barber 0, Woolcock 0, King 0, Newton 0, Beeken 5*, Watchorn 0, Extras 29. Total: 171.

Broomleys: 144.

Bowling: Watchorn 5-0-21-0; Glover 10-1-38-2; Panchal 12-1-39-0; Newton 5-0-17-1; Madden 11-2-28-6.