County League: Egerton Park Seconds hold on for edgy win

Egerton Park Second XI got their County League season off to the best possible start with a nervy win at home to Lutterworth Thirds on Saturday.

Asked to bowl first, Park were soon among the wickets with fit-again Tom Barnard striking early with three quick wickets before Anderson eventually joined in with one.

Richard Harris took two wickets bowling in tandem with Jeary EMN-180705-173957002

The introduction of slower bowling continued to bring more success as Jeary and Harris cleaned up the tail, Jeary the pick with four wickets at the cost of only 11 runs.

At tea, a target of 88 to win seemed well within reach, but as Park’s reply started out, wickets began to fall at regular intervals.

Only young Antony Pedlar showed any resistance until he was run out by his skipper Tyler.

But Tyler atoned for his mistake as wickets continued to fall around him to see Park over the line with a few overs and two wickets to spare.

Lutterworth: 87.

Bowling: Anderson 8-1-19-1; Barnard 9-3-32-3; Harris 8-1-14-2; Jeary 8-2-11-4; Tyler 1-0-6-0.

Egerton Park: Bates 0, Pedlar 18, Harris 19, Haffenden 0, Burdett 10, Tyler 17*, Carnell 1, M. Tyler 1, Jeary 1, Barnard 3*, Extras 8. Total: 88-8.