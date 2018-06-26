County League: Egerton Park pipped again at Ibstock

Egerton Park slipped to back-to-back County League defeats after another tight game at Ibstock Town on Saturday.

Tom Glover with 55, and skipper Charlie Madden (61 not out) were the two standout performers with the bat, but Park could not manage to post a high-enough total to defend on a small ground.

A total of 49 extras helped the visitors to post 220-8 from their 45 overs.

Ibstock got off to a quick start in their chase, hitting the ball to the boundary regularly until overseas Rakesh Seecharan came into the attack and picked up two important wickets.

Good partnerships from the home side made Park work hard for their wickets, and they had to wait until the 36th over to find a third wicket when Glover returned and Newton came into the attack.

It looked like the pair had given the visitors a fighting chance as the wickets began to fall more regularly, but some late hitting saw Ibstock to their target.

Egerton Park remain in second, but have slipped 47 points behind runaway leaders Hinckley Amateur.

They will look to find their winning form once again at home to third-placed Houghton and Thurnby on Saturday (1pm start).

Matchball sponsor: Pera Business Park.

Park: R. Bailey 13, A. Barber 9, T. Glover 55, S. Rose 13, K. Panchal 2, C. Madden 61*, T. Mold 1, R. Seecharan 8, H. Newton 9, R. Haffenden 0*, Extras . Total: 220-8.

Ibstock: 221-7.

Bowling: N. Watchorn 3-0-24-0; T. Glover 11-0-55-3; R. Seecharan 12-2-48-2; C. Madden 9-1-44-0; K. Panchal 3-0-18-0; H. Newton 5.4-0-32-2.