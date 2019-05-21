County League: Egerton Park CC bowlers sweep Broomleys aside

Have your say

Egerton Park got back to winning ways on Saturday with an emphatic County League victory over strugglers Broomleys.

Winning the toss in muggy conditions, Park bowled first and Taliti picked up the early wicket of danger man Clarke.

Broomleys fought back to reach 46-1, but scoring was slow.

Wily veteran Watchorn then picked up three quick wickets, and along with Glover swinging the ball at pace, they ripped through the middle order.

Newton and Madden finished off the tail to leave Broomleys all out for just 83.

In reply, Park batted aggressively and reached the total with ease after only 12 overs, with Glover finding some form with a positive 33 not out.

Park travel to Loughborough Town Seconds on Saturday (1pm start).

Matchball Sponsor: Pera Business Park

Broomleys: 83.

Bowling: Watchorn 12-5-17-3; Taliti 5-0-22-1; Glover 10-1-21-3; Newton 5-3-5-1; Madden 1.5-0-4-2.

Park: Bailey 14, Panchal 4, Glover 33*, Madden 12*, Extras 21. Total: 84-2.