County League cricket: Egerton Park go top as Thorpe Arnold crushed in derby

Egerton Park made it three County League wins in a row against crosstown rivals Thorpe Arnold in a rain-affected match on Saturday.

A top bowling and fielding display from the visitors saw Park bowl Thorpe out for 91 in 35 overs.

Tom Glover and Nick Watchorn bowled well early on, picking up key wickets and putting the home side under pressure.

Newton then came into the attack and bowled great line and length to pick up two wickets in a very good spell.

New overseas signing Rakesh Seecharan then came on for his first spell for the Park and made an instant impact on debut to claim four Thorpe wickets.

Panchal and Bailey once again made a solid start in Park’s reply and looked very comfortable until Panchal was given out lbw.

Glover then came in and took the game away from the home side.

As the visitors looked to finish off the game, the rain arrived with the score on 68-1 and play was abandoned.

But Park took the points on superior run rate and moved to the top of Division Two.

Park will look to maintain their unbeaten start to the season at home to Hinckley Amateurs on Saturday (1pm start).

Matchball sponsor: Pera Business Park.