County League cricket: Barkby United see off champions Sileby

After a couple of disappointing results, Barkby United got back on the winning trail with a five-wicket victory at defending County League champions Sileby.

The home side won the toss and batted first, but came up against an excellent opening spell from Louis Botting who broke through when Jake Gillett was caught by Steve Flowers for 16 with the score on 36.

Botting bowled five successive maidens and took his second wicket when he had Glennon caught by Flowers for 10, before finishing his 10-over spell with figures of 2 for 23.

Spinner Sharp came into the attack and had opener Torr trapped leg before for 51.

Silver came on and bowled Naik for 27, leaving Sileby on 126-4, and Sharp had Buck well caught in the slips by Tew before Ruddle was stumped by Troop (148-6).

Liam Kinch and Harry Bates put on 44 for the seventh wicket before the former was caught by Silver off Smith for an excellent 71.

Bates ended on 23 not out as Sileby closed on 244-8.

In reply, Barkby openers Tew and Botting put on 38 before Bates had Tew caught by Gillett for 13.

Botting and Hollis put on 48 for the second wicket until Buck’s sharp catch off spinner Naik removed Botting for 40, a knock which included eight fours.

Steve Flowers made his intentions clear, attacking the bowling from the start and blasting nine fours and a six to bring up his 50 off 47 balls.

He was caught in the deep by Ruddle off Ellis for 69 with the score on 200, but Ben Hollis continued to play a patient innings, reaching his half-century off 108 balls.

He eventually fell, caught behind by Buck for 56, with the score on 209, but Connor Percy and Harry Funnell took Barkby to 242 when Funnell was bowled by

Smith for 18.

With only four runs required for victory, Percy (14 not out) and Silver (0 not out) saw them to their target in the 45th over.

Sileby: 244-8.

Bowling: C. Smith 10-0-60-1; L. Botting 10-5-23-2; A. Morris 10-0-70-0; C. Sharp 10-1-26-3; B. Silver 10-0-62-2.

Barkby: D. Tew 13, L. Botting 40, B. Hollis 56, S. Flowers 69, C. Percy 14*, H. Funnell 18, B. Silver 0*, Extras 36. Total: 246-5.

* Barkby play local rivals Syston at home on Saturday, starting at 12.30pm, while the second team make the short trip in the opposite direction to play Syston Second XI in Division Three.