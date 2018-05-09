County League: Barkby United Thirds fight back to pip Uppingham

Barkby United’s Third XI battled back to claim a thrilling win in their opening County League fixture at tough opponents Uppingham.

Tensions were high as the team travelled to Uppingham Town for their first playable fixture of the season.

With new captain Josh Grant winning the toss and deciding to bat first, Jack Sargeant and Ken Eales opened for the visitors.

Being the first game of the season for most players it was only a matter of time before the first wicket fell as Eales departed.

Wicket by wicket went down, but opener Sargeant stood alone with 65 before veteran Derek Turner (38 not out) offered important support as Barkby set the hosts 194-5 to chase.

With Uppingham after a reasonable target, it looked a close game, but Craig Holmes (3 for 35) put the skids under the reply.

Uppingham found themselves two wickets down in the eighth over, with Amit Barcha tying them down at the other end.

Next up was Grant (4 for 43) looking to get through the rest of the order quickly, and he took his first wicket in his seventh over, while Eales (2 for 44) helped to gain some control of the game at the other end.

But Uppingham still looked favourites with number three batsmen Pritchard (79) at the crease, but a late breakthrough from Grant saw the visitors nick a 16-run win as Uppingham were bowled out for 178.