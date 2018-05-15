County League: Barkby United move up to second with Market Harborough win

A fine century for Harry Funnell helped Barkby United bounce back from defeat and move up to second in the County League Premier Division.

Steve Flowers added a half-century and Jamie Drake took five wickets as Barkby completed an excellent home win against Market Harborough on Saturday in a rain-affected match.

Barkby won the toss and batted first, but Louis Botting was trapped lbw by Sayer without scoring in the second over, and the same bowler then had

Hollis (7) caught with the score on 28-2.

Funnell and Tew took the score to 69 before Tew was bowled by Gordon for 10, but Flowers and Funnell added 90 for the fourth wicket, with Flowers bringing up his 50 off only 52 balls before he was caught and bowled by Pathan for 54.

Funnell reached his 50 off 88 balls, and kept building as Silver (11) went, and Morris departed after a 28-run cameo which included two sixes (246-6).

Funnell’s innings was finally ended when he was caught off Bott for 101, but Drake (17 not out) took Barkby to 276-7.

Facing a formidable total, Harborough opener Leonard went straight on the attack, but fellow opener Gordon was run out by Botting’s brilliant direct hit.

After 11 overs, Barkby turned to their spinners Drake and Sharp, and Drake struck in his second over, having Buchart LBW.

He then had danger man Leonard caught in the slips by Tew for 58, from 44 balls, and in the same over had Singh caught behind by Silver as the spinners put a stranglehold on the reply.

Howard was run out by another direct hit from Smith before Drake removed Nuttall and Bott to leave the visitors in disarray at 119-7.

Heavy rain then stopped play for good, but with 25 overs bowled, Harborough were well short of the required rate, giving Barkby 25 points.

Barkby travel to play Leicester Ivanhoe on Saturday, while the Second XI host Bardon Hill (1pm start).

Barkby: H. Funnell 101, L. Botting 0, B. Hollis 7, D. Tew 10, S. Flowers 54, B. Silver 11, A. Morris 28, J. Drake 17*, J. Johnson 2*, Extras 46. Total: 276-7.

Harborough: 119-7.

Bowling: C. Smith 6-0-32-0; J. Johnson 5-1-33-0; C. Sharp 7-1-12-0; J. Drake 7-0-39-5.