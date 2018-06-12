County League: Barkby United lose 10 wickets for 22 as Loughborough go top

Have your say

Barkby United suffered a resounding Premier Division home defeat after being put into bat by Loughborough Town on Saturday.

Openers Funnell and Botting got Barkby’s innings off to a good start, putting on 76.

But the tide turned soon after Leicestershire county player Tom Wells came on to bowl in the 13th over.

In his third over Wells had Botting caught for 40 and he then proceeded to bring carnage to the Barkby innings.

He had Funnell caught behind by Bates for 23, before Hollis (10) – the only other batsman to reach double figures – was run out.

Wells then took the wickets off Tew, Flowers, Silver, Morris, Drake and Sharp to finish with the excellent figures of 8 for 12 off eight overs.

N. Patel then bowled Smith to end Barkby’s innings on 98, as 10 wickets fell for just 22 runs.

The visitors reached their target for the loss of only one wicket after Smith bowled Wells for four with the score on 13.

A. Patel (35 not out) and Trusz (53 not out) took new leaders Loughborough to their victory target in the 19th over.

Barkby travel to play Sileby on Saturday (12.30pm start), while the Second XI have a home fixture at Beeby Road against Hinckley Town in Division Three.

Barkby: H. Funnell 23, L. Botting 40, B. Hollis 10, D. Tew 2, S. Flowers 1, B. Silver 0, A. Morris 0, J. Drake 0, M. Troop 4*, C. Sharp 0, C. Smith 0, Extras 18. Total: 98.

Loughborough: 99-1.

Bowling: L. Botting 7-1-32-0; C. Smith 4-0-17-1; C. Sharp 5-0-28-0; J. Drake 2-1-12-0; S. Flowers 0.2-0-7-0.