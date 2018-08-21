County League: Barkby United beaten despite Botting fightback

Barkby United continue to look over their shoulder in the County League Premier after slipping to defeat at home to Sileby on Saturday.

Barkby won the toss and batted, but with only five runs on the board, Bates had Louis Botting caught behind by Buck for a duck.

Hollis and Troop took the score to 44 before Hollis (13) was caught off the bowling of Bates’ who then took his third wicket when Troop (24) was bowled with the score on 56.

Naik trapped Silver leg before the former county player bowled Whittaker and then had Waplington caught by Gillett, finishing his 10-over spell with 3 for 24.

Chance came into the attack, and the young spinner took 3 for 16 from five overs, and bates (4 for 15) returned to bowl Smith and wrap up the Barkby innings for 125.

Barkby’s opening bowler Louis Botting soon got among the wickets when he castled Gale for two, and then had Gillett caught behind by Silver for seven.

Sileby lost their third wicket on just 32 when Sharp had Torr brilliantly caught by Botting for 17 and when Botting then bowled Naik without scoring, the visitors were wobbling on 40-4.

But Kinch and Buck frustrated Barkby by putting on 50 for the fifth wicket before Dave Botting had Kinch caught by Steve Flowers for 41.

The same combination struck again when Glennon was dismissed for four, but Buck (35 not out) and Bates saw Sileby to their victory target in the 21st over.

Barkby play local rivals Syston in two County league matches on Saturday.

The First XI game has been switched to Barkby from 12.30pm, with the outfield at Syston’s Potters Lane ground deemed unfit for Premier League cricket, while the Second XI derby in Division Three will take place at Syston.

Barkby: L. Botting 0, M. Troop 24, B. Hollis 13, S. Flowers 32, B. Silver 7, H. Whittaker 1, R. Waplington 8, A. Morris 0, C. Sharp 11, C. Smith 0, D. Botting 0*, Extras 29. Total: 125.

Sileby: 127-6.

Bowling: R. Waplington 2-0-15-0; L. Botting 6-1-30-3; C. Sharp 8-0-49-1; D. Botting 4.1-0-31-2.

* Barkby are hosting a six-a-side competition on Sunday as part of the Eric Flowers Memorial Day. Play is scheduled to start at 10am.