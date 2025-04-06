Controversial penalty prevents Melton Town from getting rare win

Melton Town ended their losing streak with a draw against Sleaford.

Melton Town's run of four defeats came to an end on Saturday with a 1-1 draw at home to Sleaford Town.

Sleaford were definitely the better side in the early exchanges.

Nine minutes in and a Sleaford throw-in aimed at the penalty area wasn’t dealt with by the defence saw Skinner turn and shoot from 3 yards out only for the ball to be blocked on the line. Neither side really made any chances. It was 20 minutes in before the next effort which came from a diagonal cross which found Parkers head and went the wrong side of the upright.

Melton's first chance fell in the 34th minute when Hayes played a great ball over the top of the Sleaford defence and King received it before driving into the box, his shot to the far post was parried by Leecy and Wakley hit the rebound which was blocked on the line.

Melton continued to put the pressure on and just before halftime nearly found the break through when King went on a run across the edge of the box before touching the ball to Calver whose low shot was well saved.

The first chance of the second half came on the hour mark when some good footwork from Hurst before finding Hayes whose shot needed a diving save from Leecy to prevent a Melton opener. The resulting corner saw Sackey-Mensah produce a powerful heaqder which went inches over the crossbar. Then in the 72nd minute Melton took the lead.

A great crossfield pass from Fura found Munakandafa on the touch line, he took the ball to towards the area before a high ball to the far side of the pitch, Edwards-John pulled the ball out of the air then drove to the by-line before hitting a low ball towards the 6 yard box where Munakandafa touched the ball into the net.

Minutes later and Edwards-John beat Greenwood again before hitting a shot which needed a great save from Leecy, Edwards-John pounced onto the rebound before going to the by-line and trying his luck from a tight angle which hit the outside of the post. 6 minutes to go and a contentious penalty was given when a free kick was played into the area and Sackey-Mensah was falling backwards but was judged to have hand-balled on the way down.

Ashall converted the penalty. Right on 90 minutes and Pearson was played in just on the edge of the D. He curled a shot that shaved the post. The last chance came 5 minutes into injury time when Edwards-John went on a dazzling run only for his shot to find the arms of the keeper. Melton will be disappointed not have got all 3 points from the match with just 3 games left of the season. They have a trip to local rivals Harrowby next Saturday with a chance to get their first win since mid February.