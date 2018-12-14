College is laying the foundations for future sporting success

Work is due to start on a £2.8 million second Sports Hall development at Ratcliffe College.

Headmaster Jonathan Reddin said: “We are delighted that we will be able to nurture the sporting gifts and talents of our students further by providing this wonderful state-of-the-art facility. The new Sports Hall is being built to accommodate the requirements of children across the age range so that everyone’s needs can be completely fulfilled.”

Pure Construction and architects Franklin Ellis have won the tender to build the second phase of the Preparatory School project, having previously built the college’s new Preparatory School, which opened in 2014.

The college has recently agreed a partnership with Leicestershire County Cricket Club, who will use the college’s facilities for all their under-12 to under-15 county home cricket fixtures from next summer and provide expert coaching for the students.

Head of Preparatory School, Fr Christopher Cann, said: “It has been wonderful to see sport in the Preparatory School going from strength-to-strength over the last few years, with both our under-11 cricketers and now our under-11 girls’ hockey teams making it to national finals.

“We have introduced a second sports afternoon for our Years 5 and 6 students, and the children will be thrilled with this amazing new facility and all the extra opportunities it will afford them.

“As a recognised centre of sporting excellence, we look forward to hosting regional and national events through the Independent Association of Preparatory Schools and extending our very important partnerships with primary schools in the area through our football, netball and cross country festivals.”