Club prepares to pay tribute to former Park stalwart Jim

In honour of a former Egerton Park Cricket Club stalwart, the club will be dedicating a new scoreboard in his memory.

James William Rudkin, a past club chairman and president, died on January 3 this year at the age of 94.

He had lived in Somerset for a number of years and a memorial service was held in Bath.

As many of his friends were unable to attend the service, Egerton Park CC will be remembering Jim on Sunday, May 26, from 11am.

It was his wish that his ashes be brought to Egerton Park and daughter Norma and other family members will accompany them.

A spokesman for the club said: “Jim had a lifelong passion for cricket, and Egerton Park in particular.

“Many of us will remember his ‘A team’ of the 60s and 70s and of him serving as chairman and president, and 10 years as 100 club secretary.

“During his time he raised thousands of pounds for the club.

“The club have set up a memorial fund to create a lasting memorial to Jim. We will be bringing our scorebox up to date by installing an electronic operation and will be using the bequest left to the club by Jim towards that end.

“With the help of a loan from Leicestershire Cricket League, we have been able to have the scoreboard up and running for the start of the season.

“We still have to raise additional monies to fund it and many of his friends have already contributed.”

The scoreboard will be dedicated to Jim on the May 26.

At 11.45pm there will be a time for friends to give their memories of Jim, followed by a buffet lunch.

Egerton Park’s Sunday XI will then play Barkby CC, with the game starting 2pm.