Club announces increase in membership

South Witham Angling Club have thanked local anglers after announcing their highest membership numbers in recent years.

The club also confirmed it will be undertaking renovation work to the pegs and the banks at the Parks water which have been eroded by the weather, and asked for patience while the work is carried out.

A spokesman said: “A track machine will be being used so there will be some noise from this but the work must be done so please bear with us as it is essential.”

He added: “We would like to thank Vicky at HTS Angling in Oakham, and Zak at Melton Angling for selling our membership permits.

“We look forward to seeing all of our members fishing at both our waters next year.”