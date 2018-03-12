Clawson 10k set to celebrate 10th birthday

Have your say

The Clawson 10k is celebrating its 10th anniversary on Sunday, May 13.

The race follows an undulating multi-terrain course, starting and finishing at Long Clawson Village Hall, and is suitable for runners, joggers, powerwalkers and walkers.

A scenic shot from Clawson 10k EMN-180803-160757002

Prizes will be up for grabs for winners and runners-up, and advance entries close on Monday, May 7, or when the 500-runner race limit is reached.

Chris Southam won last year’s event on home turf, in a time of 40min 17secs, pipping runner-up Jason Barton (Stilton Striders), while Hannah Sampson (Holme Pierrepont RC) took the women’s top prize in 47.45.

Entry costs £14 for adults and £6 for juniors, and all proceeds from the event will go to Long Clawson Village Hall.

For more details and links to enter, visit https://sites.google.com/site/clawson10k or see the event’s Facebook page.