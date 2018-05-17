Clawson 10k presents hot and hilly challenge

Have your say

This year’s Clawson 10k attracted almost 250 runners and walkers to tackle the challenging cross country trail race.

Held in warm, sunny conditions, the race took entrants uphill on a circular route away from the start at Long Clawson Village Hall before enjoying a downhill back to the village

Stilton Striders out in force at Clawson EMN-180517-114803002

Holme Pierrepont RC runner Oliver Matharu took the overall win in an impressive time of 40min 11secs, just 37 seconds ahead of Iain Bailey, while Alan Oliver (Sleaford Striders) completed the top three in 41.14.

But there was a home winner ion the ladies’ race as Natalie Teece (Stilton Striders) maintained her excellent form with a time of 46.31, two-and-a-half minutes ahead of her nearest rivals Emily Foran (Sleaford Striders).

Hannah Sampson (Holme Pierrepont RC) was third lady home in 50.07.

Samuel Hatherley was first Long Clawson runner back in 49.21, James Wardle was the leading under 18s runner, and fourth overall, in 41.36, and Jim Grant (Stamford Striders) took the over 60s prize in 52.30.

Stilton Striders times: Natalie Teece 46.31, Matt Gayton 49.27, Michael Cooke 53.43, John Houghton 53.50, Katie Hateley 54.16, Louise Houghton 1hr 00min 17secs, Emma Hope 1.11.06, Simon Richardson 1.20.30.