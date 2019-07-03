Clark wins the thrilling Southwell Salver event

Have your say

Paul Clark won a thrilling Chris Southwell Salver at Greetham Valley Golf Club on Sunday.

Clark finished with birdie on the last was sufficient to give him the countback victory in a Stableford competition where the top 20 players all beat par.

Les Kowal finished second with a steady round while Steve Roche took third as he also birdied the final hole to bring his score to 41 (and to beat Andy Bimpson on countback).

Steve was strong on the back half which he completed in only four over gross.

At the halfway stage of the Martin Boughton Order of Merit competition the top six players are separated by only 10 points .

Mark Emmett is narrowly leading on 75 from Wayne Porter on 71.

In the ladies’ Jackie Friend Order of Merit, Ellie Haughton has a commanding lead.

She has 185 points on the board while her nearest competitor is Dee Ginnity, currently on 72.

The Midweek Stableford was played on the Lakes Course and countback was again called into play to separate the top two players.

The eventual winner was Charles Heard who was in great form to beat off the challenge of Mark Holmes.

The two opponents both scored 41 points.

Alex Fairbrother finished third with 38 points despite failing to score on the first two holes.

On Saturday, in the very hot weather, the ladies played on the Lakes Course for the Pat Holloway Trophy and Sophie Beardsall was the eventual winner with 36 points.

Close behind Jane O’Donnell scored 35 points while Nicola Toon finished third.