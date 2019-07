Have your say

The first silverware of the local cricket scene will be decided tomorrow (Friday) at Melton Mowbray CC.

The club’s All England Sports Ground home will host the Burrough League Knockout Cup final from 6.30pm when Thorpe Arnold take on Asian Sports.

All spectators are welcome. The bar will be open and food available.

Thorpe, who are third in Division One, defeated Tilton and Lowesby in the semi-finals to book their place, while Division Two leaders Sports knocked out Stamford.