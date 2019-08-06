Buckminster and Barrowby CC ease past Barrowby

After mixed fortunes in recent weeks, Buckminster and Barrowby returned to winning ways in the Grantham and Melton Association with a comfortable victory at Stamford Town on Sunday.

Bucky’s bowlers were quickly out of the blocks and soon had Stamford at 38-3 with Colin Atter (3 for 17) doing the early damage once more.

Stamford veteran Williams restored some stability with a lusty 64, but when his wicket fell, expertly bowled by Morgan and caught by Gomahan, it signalled a collapse from 119-5 to 139 all out.

Steve Harper and Dave Robinson opened the reply, and Harper’s run-a-ball 33 set the tone for what was to come.

Once he was stumped on 33, Jamie Morgan (74 not out) came to the crease and showed his class from beginning to end. Initially with Robinson, and then the in-form Atter, the visitors knocked off the 140 needed in 31 overs.

Next Sunday the Maples and Swans host Melton, looking to avenge a heavy defeat earlier in the season.