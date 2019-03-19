Brownlow School girls star at Melton and Belvoir Cross Country Champs

There was a fantastic turnout at the 30th annual Melton and Belvoir Primary Cross Country Championships as 237 primary pupils competed at Long Field Academy.

The event was split into four races where the top 12 runners from each year group qualified to go on and represent Melton and Belvoir at the county schools championships at Prestwold Hall this Saturday.

Both girls’ team prizes races went to Brownlow School, in Melton, while the Year 3 and 4 boys’ prize went to St Mary’s A, Melton, and the Year 5/6 boys’ honours were claimed by Old Dalby.

Long Clawson and Frisby both took podium finishes in the girls races, while Old Dalby and Sherard were second and third in the Year 3 and 4 boys’ race, while Buckminster and Asfordby Hill completed the top three in the Year 5 and 6 boys race.

Individual winners were Darcey Hillier (Frisby), Jorge Ward (St Mary’s), Imogen Jones (Great Dalby) and Josh Hatherley (Long Clawson).

Melton Mowbray Lions sponsored the event and presented the awards alongside Long Field Academy chairman of governors, Debi Williamson.

Organisers wish to congratulate all of the schools and individuals who competed and thank the past and present Long Field Academy staff members, Melton Sports, Melton Mowbray Lions, and students from Long Field Academy, John Ferneley College, Priory Belvoir Academy and King’s School, Grantham, for volunteering.

Results:

Year 3 and 4 Girls (63 finishers) -

Team: 1 Brownlow A, 2 Long Clawson, 3 Frisby.

Individual: 1 Darcey Hillier (Frisby), 2 Phoebe Langlands (Brownlow), 3 Grace Hatherley (Long Clawson), 4 Matilda Courtman (Brownlow), 5 Hallie Wade (Captains Close), 6 Isabelle Pugh (Brownlow).

Year 3 and 4 Boys (73 finishers) -

Team: 1 St Marys A, 2 Old Dalby, 3 Sherard.

Individual: 1 Jorge Ward (St Mary’s), 2 Ben Rutherford (Asfordby Hill), 3 Andrew Slater (Sherard), 4 Connor McCahon (Long Clawson), 5 Dylan Watson (Old Dalby), 6 James Ward (Great Dalby).

Year 5 and 6 Girls (48 finishers) -

Team: 1 Brownlow, 2 Frisby, 3 Long Clawson.

Individual: 1 Imogen Jones (Great Dalby), 2 Georgie Coles (Independent athlete), 3 Megan Owen (St Francis), 4 Tahlia Miller (Captains Close), 5 Grace Pressland (Brownlow), 6 Polly Abbott (Brownlow), 7 Megan Fowler (Stathern).

Year 5 and 6 Boys (53 finishers) -

Team: 1 Old Dalby, 2 Buckminster, 3 Asfordby Hill.

Individual: 1 Josh Hatherley (Long Clawson), 2 Miles Willetts (Old Dalby), 3 Connor Whitfield (St Mary’s), 4 William Hutchinson (Old Dalby), 5 Jack Azarra (St Francis), 6 Archie Lyons (Asfordby Hill).