Brownlow Primary School bosses cross country championships

Brownlow Primary School runners were on top form as they dominated the prizes at the 29th Melton and Belvoir Primary Cross Country Championships.

The championships were held at Long Field Academy and divided into four races, with the top 10 runners from each age group qualifying to represent Melton and Belvoir at the county schools championships, at Prestwold Hall, on March 24.

Brownlow A were the winning team in both girls races, as well as the Year 5 and 6 boys’ race, while Asfordby Hill picking up the win in the Year 3 and 4 boys category.

Long Clawson finished in the top three teams in three races, while Old Dalby and Frisby claimed two team podium places.

Individual wins went to Megan Owen, of St Francis School, Archie Lyons (Asfordby Hill), Rosie Ashmore (Frisby) and Louie Keightley (Brownlow).

Event sponsors Melton Mowbray Lions Club presented the awards.

Organisers would like to congratulate all of the schools and runners for taking part, and would also like to thank past and present staff members from Long Field, Melton Sports, and students from Long Field Academy and John Ferneley for supporting the event.

Results –

Year 3/4 girls (79 finishers) –

Team: 1 Brownlow A, 2 Frisby A, 3 Long Clawson. Individual: 1 Megan Owen (St Francis), 2 Imogen Jones (Great Dalby), 3 Scarlett Manship (Sherard), 4 Polly Abbott (Brownlow), 5 Tixie Fisher (Frisby), 6 Isla Murray (Redmile).

Year 3/4 boys (73 finishers) –

Team: 1 Asfordby Hill A, 2 Old Dalby, 3 Long Clawson. Individual: 1 Archie Lyons (Asfordby Hill), 2 Campbell Searle (Croxton Kerrial), 3 Alex Sharkey (Hose), 4 William Hutchinson (Old Dalby), 5 Ben Macleod-Smith (Old Dalby), 6 Milo Dunn (Ab Kettleby).

Year 5 and 6 girls (50 finishers) –

Team: 1 Brownlow A, 2 Frisby A, 3 Old Dalby. Individual: 1 Rosie Ashmore (Frisby), 2 Amy Willetts (Old Dalby) 3 Georgie Coles (Goadby Marwood) 4 Demi Worthington (St Mary’s), 5 Olivia Gladstone (Long Clawson), 6 Grace Pressland (Brownlow).

Year 5/6 boys (80 finishers) –

Team: 1 Brownlow A, 2 Long Clawson, 3 Buckminster. Individual: 1 Louie Keightley (Brownlow), 2 Josh Hatherley (Long Clawson), 3 Xavier Gibbs (Brownlow), 4 Finlay Hart-Masters (St Peter’s, Wymondham); 5 Sam Thompson (Buckminster); 6 Alex Mahony (Long Clawson).