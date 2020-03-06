Brooksby Melton College students line up in Leicester Tigers league final squad

Brooksby Melton College students made up around half of the Leicester Tigers U18s squad which played in their biggest game of the season.

The Tigers squad for their Academy League Final against London Irish included eight students from the colleges Brooksby campus.

Josh Lugsden, Jake Sterland, Sam Edwards, Archie Vanes, Callum Oakden and Jordan Tebbatt all started, with Dan Clements and Noah Leo serving as substitutes.

Vanes and Edwards successfully co-captained the team, leading them to a respectable 22-22 draw at Worcester RFC’s Sixways Stadium home.

The Tigers were chasing a third successive title, after previous wins over Gloucester in the last two seasons, with both teams having made it to the final with five wins under their belts.

“The game was a tight affair that could have gone either way,” said Academy coach Tom Harrison.

“It’s a credit to both teams and clubs for the hard work they have put in over the last few years.

“For me, it was extra special to see so many players from the BMC rugby programme represent the college on such an occasion.

“To have so many who are now involved in the squad is not only a credit to the hard work of the individual players, but to the environment that the student players, coaching staff and lecturers have developed here on the programme.”

The students are all part of the Leicester Tigers AASE programme at Brooksby, which helps talented rugby players gain an education alongside a rugby training programme.

Students benefit from professional rugby training at Brooksby campus which boasts a £4 million sports complex; including a full-sized sports hall, sport science lab, and a high performance weight-lifting gym.

