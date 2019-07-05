Brealey wins the windy time trial

Have your say

Marc Brealey fought through windy conditions to win the Melton Olympic Cycling Club midweek time trial.

Wymondham was the venue for the event and Brealey finished 32 seconds clear in 23 mins 55 seconds,

Chris Walker showed his class to finish second in 24:27 secs with Mick Stevens third in 25:33.

On handicap times, Gary Ison took another victory, Walker finishing second Stevens again third.

It was a busy weekend for Melton’s racers as Leicester Forrest Cycling Club hosted an open 50 mile time trial on the A46. James Ison finished in 1 hour 54 minutes 46 seconds, to finish fifth overall , making him Melton’s 50 mile senior champion.

Stuart Favor took the veterans’ title in a time of 2:3;39 secs. Evergreen John Aitken was the next Melton rider in 2:22:19. Over all winner was Mathew Bottrill in 1:42:47.

Mick Stevens travelled to Wales to defend his National 50 Mile time trial title but on a very tough and windy day could not produce the fireworks of last year, finishing in 2:9:34. Marcin Bialoblocki finished over three minutes clear of the field to be crowed national champion.