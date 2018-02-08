BREAKING: Melton Times Sports Awards winners announced

Have your say

The winners of the Melton Times Sports Awards for 2017 have been announced in the last few hours at our gala presentation evening.

In an evening of firsts, there were joint winners in the Sports Personality of the Year award after both Brent Horobin and Brent Penniston polled the exact same number of votes.

Martial arts inctructor and four-time world champion Brent Penniston was our joint Sports Personality of the Year EMN-180125-110444002

And Metaltek team boss Andy Swain had a great week capped by winning our new Special Recognition Award, just three days after his wife Emma gave birth to their first child.

A full round-up and photo spread will follow on Friday morning.

Our 2017 award winners –

JUNIOR SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Brooksby Melton College): James Bartley.

Tennis coach Brent Horobin was your joint winner of the Sports Personality of the Year award EMN-180702-170138002

Finalists: Finn Noble and Liam Tew.

JUNIOR SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR: Saskia Davies.

Finalists: Libby Duncan and Isabelle Pymm.

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR (sponsored by SAQ International): Tom Chandler

Finalists: Bill Orridge and Mick Wilson.

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Ragdale Hall): Natalie Teece.

Finalists: Amelia Coltman and Emmadee Fox.

DISABILITY SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR: Christine Durrance.

Finalists: Tom Birley and Colin Wagstaff.

JUNIOR TEAM OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Colin Moulds): Priory Belvoir Academy Year 8 Girls

Finalists: Long Clawson Primary School Cross Country and Melton RFC Under 10s

TEAM OF THE YEAR (sponsored by B and H Midland Services): Melton Indoor Bowls Club.

Finalists: Melton Mowbray Tennis Club Men’s First Team, Melton RFC First XV and Melton Young Farmers Ladies Tug Of War

COACH OF THE YEAR: Will Andrew

Finalists: Tim Lee and Clare Marlow.

FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Specsavers): Ian Bitmead

Finalists: Josh Clark and Charlie Sheridan.

CRICKETER OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Tom Flowers Cricket Coaching): Tom Glover

Finalists: Simon Claricoats and Harvey Stokes.

CLUBPERSON OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Melton Borough Council): Rob Beers

Finalists: Brent Horobin and Margaret Shufflebotham.

JUNIOR SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Samworth Brothers): Lexie Peters

Finalists: Olivia Gilbertson and Freddie McGrady.

SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Melton Mowbray Town Estate): Brent Horobin and Brent Penniston

Finalist: Les Gillett.

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD: Andy Swain.