Bottesford Primary School pip St Francis to area tennis title

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club hosted the second annual School Games Mini Green Tennis competition with seven Melton and Belvoir schools turning out.

The Year 5 and 6 teams competed in a round-robin format with the top two then meeting in the final.

The tournament was again organised and run by Head Coach Di Burdett, and supported by coach Ryan Parmar and sports leaders from John Ferneley College.

After many close-fought matches, Bottesford Primary School battled through to the final where they met Melton’s St Francis Primary School

After a pulsating final, Bottesford pipped St Francis A with a 3-2 scoreline.

Swallowdale were awarded the Spirit of the Games honours, while Bottesford will go on to represent the area in the county finals in June.

Di presented the Primary School Shield to the winners and thanked the late June Roper and daughter Helen for donating the trophy.

“There were a lot of new faces and it was great to see so many children having fun while playing tennis,” she said.

“A special thank-you also goes to the young leaders from John Ferneley College for assisting on the day.”

* Melton Mowbray Tennis Club offer a wide variety of coaching from mini red (four to eight years) through to adults.

For more details, call Di on 07841 380410 or email diburdett1@yahoo.co.uk