Bottesford CC up, but Egerton Park relegated after final day washout

Rain had the final say as the last remaining issue in the Grantham and Melton Association season was decided by the weather.

Egerton Park were due to host Bottesford in Division One with both sides having contrasting aims.

Park were looking for a win and the 11 points which would take them out of the two relegation places, while Bottesford required seven points to nick the second promotion place from Sproxton.

But hopes of an exciting shootout were scuppered by rain as the match was abandoned without a ball bowled.

The subsequent eight points per side was enough for Bottesford to clinch promotion to the GMCA Premier, but was not quite enough for Egerton Park to avoid the drop into Division Two.

They leapfrogged Belvoir, but finished two points adrift of Barkby United and safety.