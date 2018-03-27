Birch Wood School wins medal double at Leicestershire and Rutland School Games

Have your say

A Melton and Belvoir squad joined more than 800 pupils at the Leicester-Shire and Rutland School Games Spring Championships last Wednesday.

Organised by Leicester-Shire and Rutland Sport (LRS), the event boasted 13 competitions as the champions of all 10 School Sport and Physical Activity Network went head to head for county glory.

Birchwood bring home boccia gold for Melton and Belvoir.... EMN-180327-165009002

The 13 competitions, held at Loughborough University were across seven different sports – sitting volleyball, learning disability basketball, boccia, dodgeball, indoor rowing, volleyball and sportshall athletics.

As well as gold silver and bronze for the top three, each competition had a Spirit of the Games award teams most matching its core values - determination, honesty, passion, respect, self-believe and teamwork.

A total of 106 teams took part from 46 different secondary schools on the biggest stage in local school sport.

Birch Wood School won gold for Melton and Belvoir in the key stage 4 boccia (severe learning disability), pipping Ellesmere College (West Leicester) to the top prize, and also claimed bronze in the moderate learning disability category and learning disability basketball.

....and also boccia bronze EMN-180327-164958002

John Ferneley College’s dodgeball team, meanwhile, took home the spirit of the games award.

The primary schools get their turn in June when the School Games Summer Championships is held at Uppingham School Sports Centre.

Winning teams – Sitting Volleyball: North Charnwood; Spirit of the Games: Hinckley and Bosworth.

Learning Disability Basketball (Pool A): West Leicester; Spirit of the Games: East Leicester. (Pool B): North Charnwood; Spirit of the Games: Hinckley and Bosworth.

Boccia Key Stage 4 (MLD): Oadby and Wigston; Spirit of the Games: West Leicester. (SLD): Melton and Belvoir; Spirit of the Games: East Leicester.

Dodgeball: North West Leicestershire; Spirit of the Games: Melton and Belvoir.

Rowing (Year 9): Hinckley and Bosworth; Spirit of the Games: Hinckley and Bosworth. (Year 11): Blaby and Harborough. Spirit of the Games: Oadby and Wigston.

Sportshall Athletics (Year 7 Girls): West Leicester; Spirit of the Games: Blaby and Harborough. (Year 7 Boys): Hinckley and Bosworth; Spirit of the Games: Blaby and Harborough. (Year 8 Girls): Rutland; Spirit of the Games: North West Leicestershire. (Year 8 Boys): Oadby and Wigston; Spirit of the Games: West Leicester.

Volleyball (Girls): Blaby and Harborough; Spirit of the Games: South Charnwood. (Boys): West Leicester; Spirit of the Games: Rutland.