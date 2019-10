Have your say

The Belvoir Vale Tennis Club ladies’ first team have made a promising start to the winter league season.

Against Loughborough, Linda White and Reinette Boucher-Rivers won four set maximum (6-1, 7-5, and 7-6, 6-0), while Jo Goodberry and Anita Bartys won one (4-6, 4-6 and 6-4, 3-6) to earn Belvoir Vale a five sets to four overall win.

To find out more about BVTC, visit their website or Facebook page.